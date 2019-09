Alabama Crews Recover Small Plane From Lake

by Alabama News Network Staff

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Marine Patrol has recovered a small plane that has crashed into Lake Guntersville.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office tells WHNT-TV that the pilot was attempting to land in the water Saturday and the aircraft’s skids malfunctioned.

Authorities say the pilot was the only one on board and was not injured.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the plane was completely submerged and was towed to a dock near Little Mountain Marina.

