Heat Advisory Continues Through Sunday Evening

by Ben Lang

It was a sweltering early September afternoon across central and south Alabama. Air temperatures rose into the mid and upper 90s, with heat indices easily exceeding 100°. The heat advisory continues until 7PM Sunday for southwest Alabama. Peak afternoon heat indices range between 108° and 112°. The heat advisory continues through 9PM Sunday for part of south-central Alabama. Heat index temperatures peak between 104 and 107° Sunday afternoon for those counties. Though there was a minimal chance for a brief shower or storm this afternoon, it hasn’t materialized as of 5 PM. This evening likely remains dry with a clear or clearing sky. Temperatures remain hot early on, with temps near 90° at 7PM. Temperatures fall to the mid 80s at 9PM, and hover near 80° by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s under a clear sky.

Sunday looks like another scorching day. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s, but again, heat index temperatures easily exceed 100° during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm, but the vast majority of the area stays dry under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night looks dry, warm, and muggy, with a clear sky and lows in the low 70s.

There’s a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower or storm on Monday. That’s due to a weak front traveling through north-central Alabama at the moment. The front is expected to stall near highway 80 on Sunday. The extra lift from the front plus better moisture to the south of it leads to the (SLIGHTLY) higher chance for rain. It’s still going to be very hot for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 90s again. Heat index temperatures may exceed 100° for a majority of the afternoon too. Any rain we see around on Monday likely tapers off during the evening, with lows only falling into the low 70s.

The heat doesn’t really back down for the rest of the week either. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and potentially Friday also. The chance for an afternoon shower or storm also remains small all week, with a mix of sun and clouds expected each day. Temperatures next weekend (may) trend closer to seasonal normals, but still hot with highs in the low 90s.