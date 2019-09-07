Woman Dies After High Speed Chase in Covington County

by Mandy McQueen

A Pensacola, Fla. woman is dead after a high speed chase ended in Covington County on Friday night just before 10 p.m.

According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, 39-year old Tammy Katrina White lost control of the vehicle she was driving and barrel rolled in a drainage ditch with a steep embankment while fleeing from police. The chase ended at Grissett’s Grocery on U.S. 29, 5 miles north of Andalusia.

White was not wearing a seat belt. She succumbed to her injuries while being life flighted to Montgomery.

The vehicle was a Chevrolet Impala and was clocked at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The vehicle displayed a switched tag and was reported stolen out of Escambia County, Florida.

Turman said spike strips were used and deployed successfully.

Alabama State Troopers led the chase with assistance from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.