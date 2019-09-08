2 Arrested After Large Drug Bust in Barbour County

by Mandy McQueen

Two Barbour County suspects were arrested Thursday after getting caught with a large number of drugs.

Agents with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force found 1,402 grams of marijuana, 70 grams of MDMA, 605 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 86 grams of cocaine, 36 vials of THC, and six firearms during their investigation.

Marcus Grubbs, 35, and Melissa Peterson, 29, have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Grubbs and Peterson have been booked into the Barbour County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond each.

(Source: Eufaula Police Department)