COSA Holds Annual Youth Recovery Rocks Event

by Justin Walker

September is National Recovery Month- and it’s used to help educate people on substance abuse treatments and services.

One local organization is using the month to celebrate youth who are choosing to remain drug and alcohol free.

The Council on Substance Abuse (COSA) is working to help those in the River Region who are in need of substance and alcohol recovery services. Sunday, it continued those efforts, holding its annual Youth Recovery Rocks event.

“We came out to celebrate our youth who are dedicated to living a drug free life and free of alcohol and substance abuse disorders,” COSA Program Director Yvette Hester said.

Several organizations joined in, including That’s My Child. The non-profit hosted family friendly events, like a basketball tournament, games, and free food. But the event was about much more. COSA is also celebrating youth in Montgomery who are currently in recovery, a group that Hester says is often overlooked.

“We’re here to say, “Hey, you know, our youth are dedicated to living drug free lives,” but also this is a chance for us to educate our youth and educate our community in regards to alcohol and substance abuse issues,” Hester said.

Volunteers like Alexis Bailey say COSA has helped them make the decision to remain drug free by informing them of the harmful effects drugs and alcohol can have: “It really has encouraged me to not live a drug life. So I choose to live a drug free life and be positive,” Bailey said.

COSA is a non-profit organization founded in 1973 to promote the understanding that alcoholism and other drug dependence are preventable and treatable disease. If you need help in battling substance and alcohol abuse, you can find out more by clicking here.