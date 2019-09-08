Sweltering September Heat Continues Early This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another very hot (and humid) day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the upper 90s in several locations, briefly touching 100° in the capital city. That ties the record high for today’s date in Montgomery, a record initially set in 1925. A heat advisory continues until 9PM for our central Alabama counties. A heat advisory continues until 7PM for Wilcox, Butler, Crenshaw, and Covington county in southwest Alabama. A few isolated storms also developed this afternoon. They were few and far between, but provided much needed heat relief to select locations late this afternoon. They quickly fade away this evening, with most temperatures still in the low 90s around 7PM. Temperatures fall into the mid 80s by 9PM, and to around 80° at 11PM. Expect a clear sky overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog could develop overnight, especially across south Alabama.

Any fog around early Monday morning mixes out by mid to late morning. After that, we’re on track for another very hot September afternoon. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 90s again, with a few spots potentially near 100° again. Heat index temperatures could approach 105° at times during the afternoon. A heat advisory is not in effect at this time, but could be issued later on. Spotty afternoon showers or storms are possible during the afternoon, especially south of highway 80. The showers and storms primarily form south of a weak stalled front, where there will be slightly more fuel in the atmosphere. The rain gradually fades away during the evening, but some clouds may linger Monday night. Lows fall into the mid 70s.

The Tuesday through Friday stretch looks very hot with minimal rain chances. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday, then mostly mid 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Outside of an isolated afternoon shower or storm, expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day.

Next weekend features a slightly better chance for rain, and closer-to-normal afternoon high temperatures. It still looks hot, with highs currently forecast in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.