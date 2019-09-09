Forest Hills Residents Want Answers After Recent Power Outages

by Justin Walker

Some people living in a small Montgomery community say they’ve been left in the dark several times in recent weeks. Forest Hills residents want to know what’s causing the frequent power outages. One resident has started a petition demanding answers. Some say their power has gone out twice in a week, and at least five times in recent weeks.

“If they could correct it, because we have to reset the stove and all that stuff, and t.v. and clocks on the wall,” resident Daniel Owens said.

Diane Reddish has been living in the community since 2002. She says her power went out twice in the last week alone.

“I’m afraid to open my refrigerator to get my food out,” Reddish said. “And then, besides that I have to wait until the power comes on before I can eat.”

Alabama News Network reached out to Alabama Power for some answers.

“So what we’ve found is that there are a great number of reasons for the outages,” Alabama Power Southern Representative Michael Jordan said.

Broken limbs, fallen trees, and lightning are reasons Jordan says are causing the outages.

“Some of that could be switch gear, some of that could be lines, that sort of thing,” Jordan said.

He says crews are looking for ways to help prevent the ongoing outages.

“In each one of those, we are researching, trying to understand what happened so we can make sure that it doesn’t continue to happen,” Jordan said.

Alabama Power officials say upgrades are in the works for the area, but so far no timeline has been set for that completion.

Customers who have outages or questions are encouraged to call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726.