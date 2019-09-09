MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Med. students & hypertension + Benefits of hula dancing + OCD & magnets

by Samantha Williams

A new study from the American Heart Association found nearly 2/3 of medical students had some degree of Hypertension. Researchers suggested that stress, anxiety, and poor sleep are detrimental to a healthy blood pressure.

Plus, another study about blood pressure at the University of Hawaii found a new way to prevent hypertension: Hula dancing. Patients who took part in a dance program showed significant improvements after just a few sessions.

Finally, magnets may help treat obsessive compulsive disorder. In a study done in Europe and Israel, nearly half of the subjects said their O.C.D. symptoms had improved after six weeks of non-invasive magnet stimulation on the brain.