Montgomery County Arrests: September 2-8 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Sep 9, 2019 1:40 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/31Melvin Young, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Improper Lights, Altered Tag, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance 2/31Brandon Wright Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 3/31Ronald Ware Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building & Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 4/31Cornelius Walker Arrest Date: 9/7/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice 5/31Christopher Waites Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Probation Revocation 6/31Karol Shipp Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 7/31Adrian Sankey, Sr. Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court 8/31Edmond Rowell Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd 9/31Antonio Oliver Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing 10/31Avosia Nichols Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Operating Vehicle without Insurance 11/31Deandre Moore Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court 12/31Roderick McPherson Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation 13/31Joseph McLean Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 14/31Matthew Madison Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Burglary III 15/31Larry Mack Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 16/31David Lewis Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court 17/31William Lemley Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court 18/31Demeon Johnson Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st 19/31Carlos Jerido Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st & Burglary 1st 20/31Demario Jackson Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): Burglary III 21/31Daymon Ingram Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 22/31Paula Gordon Arrest Date: 9/7/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd 23/31Steven George Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): DUI (2 counts), Driving while Suspended, & Driving While Revoked 24/31Devonta Fuller Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st 25/31Ken Fluellen Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 26/31Tamar Evans Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance & Contempt of Court 27/31Danzell Dillard Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court 28/31Darius Crenshaw Arrest Date: 9/7/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 29/31Darryle Brown Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs 30/31Louventer Belser Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment 31/31Marcus Allen Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Failure to Register and Notify Community of Sex Offender Status Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 2-8 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.