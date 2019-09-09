Montgomery County Arrests: September 2-8

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/31 Melvin Young, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Improper Lights, Altered Tag, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance

2/31 Brandon Wright Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

3/31 Ronald Ware Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building & Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault

4/31 Cornelius Walker Arrest Date: 9/7/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

5/31 Christopher Waites Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Probation Revocation



6/31 Karol Shipp Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

7/31 Adrian Sankey, Sr. Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

8/31 Edmond Rowell Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

9/31 Antonio Oliver Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

10/31 Avosia Nichols Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Operating Vehicle without Insurance



11/31 Deandre Moore Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

12/31 Roderick McPherson Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

13/31 Joseph McLean Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

14/31 Matthew Madison Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

15/31 Larry Mack Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



16/31 David Lewis Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

17/31 William Lemley Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

18/31 Demeon Johnson Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

19/31 Carlos Jerido Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st & Burglary 1st

20/31 Demario Jackson Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): Burglary III



21/31 Daymon Ingram Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

22/31 Paula Gordon Arrest Date: 9/7/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

23/31 Steven George Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): DUI (2 counts), Driving while Suspended, & Driving While Revoked

24/31 Devonta Fuller Arrest Date: 9/2/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

25/31 Ken Fluellen Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



26/31 Tamar Evans Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance & Contempt of Court

27/31 Danzell Dillard Arrest Date: 9/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

28/31 Darius Crenshaw Arrest Date: 9/7/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault

29/31 Darryle Brown Arrest Date: 9/4/19 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

30/31 Louventer Belser Arrest Date: 9/6/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment



31/31 Marcus Allen Arrest Date: 9/5/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Failure to Register and Notify Community of Sex Offender Status































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 2-8 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.