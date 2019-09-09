Selma Police Officer Attacked While Responding to Call

by Darryl Hood

Several people have been charged with assaulting a Selma Police officer.

According the department, the officer was kicked and stomped early Sunday morning while trying to break up a fight involving several people at Michael’s Pub located at 3548 Highway 80 West.

The unidentified officer was treated at Vaughan Regional Medical Center and has since been released.

The suspects: Shemeka Mendenhall, 22, Tamarcus Talton, 29, and Martavious Rashad Jones, black male, 24 , are all charged Assault in the Second Degree on a Police Officer and are being held in the Dallas County Jail.