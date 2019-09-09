Several More Very Hot September Afternoons Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was another very hot and humid September afternoon across central and south Alabama. Fortunately, we saw a greater supply of heat-busting showers and storms this afternoon. Unfortunately, some of these briefly turned severe, possibly producing wind gusts near 60 mph at times. There was at least one report of damage in Chilton county, where winds toppled a couple trees on county road 23. Not everyone saw rain today, and the storms are already dwindling in coverage late this afternoon. The rest of them fizzle away this evening, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain warm on average, with upper 80s at 7PM, and low 80s between 9 and 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

The heat won’t relent this week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s again on Tuesday, with heat index temperatures above 100° at times. Isolated showers or storms cool a select few locations off during the afternoon. However, they won’t be as widespread as Monday. Those showers and storms also taper off during the evening. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

At least mid-90° continues Wednesday through Friday. The chance for rain looks even more bleak, with perhaps a 10% chance for a shower or storm each afternoon. Each day features plenty of sunshine with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.

The chance for rain looks slightly higher over the weekend, especially Sunday. The more widespread showers and storms finally counter the heat a bit, with highs generally in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The decent chance for rain continues early next week, with a scattered serving of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures stay closer to normal in the upper 80s to low 90s both days.