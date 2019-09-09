State Parole Board Will Take Weeks to Resume Parole Hearings

by Alabama News Network Staff

The new director of Alabama’s state parole board says it will take weeks to resume parole hearings.

Director Charlie Graddick said Monday that the board must get in compliance with a new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey. The office said the law requires that victims get a 30-day notice prior to hearings.

Graddick said they will resume hearings “as soon as we’re sure legal requirements have been met.” The agency on Friday cancelled more than 100 parole hearings that were supposed to take place this week.

The new parole board director, who took office Sept. 1, blamed his predecessor for not preparing for the notification requirement.

Lawmakers this year approved changes in parole board procedure and made the director a gubernatorial appointee.

