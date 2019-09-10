Budget Hearings Begin for MPS

by Danielle Wallace

The Montgomery Public School Board, held the first of 2 budget hearings Tuesday.

The system is reviewing a proposed budget, that’s over $293 million for 2020. Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts says the system receives about $56 million in local revenue with about 29,000 students.

He says that amount compared to other school systems with similar demographics is not enough. The next hearing will be Thursday afternoon at the MPS central office.

“We want the public to know that we need them. We want them to be apart of the process. We want them to be part of Montgomery public schools. Therefore, if they have any questions, then please feel free to come on out and question us, send questions to us and we’ll be more than happy to address those questions,” said Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts.

MPS board members are required to approved the budget by Monday, September 16th.