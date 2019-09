by Alabama News Network Staff

A Hayneville man is behind bars after authorities say he shot and killed his sister last week in Lowndes County.

Sammie Barlow, 70, is charged in the shooting death of his sister, Ruth Barlow Stewart. Investigators say that Barlow shot the victim Thursday afternoon on Barlow Road. Her body was found the next day in a remote area near highway 80.

Barlow is being held in the lowndes county jail on $500,00 bond.