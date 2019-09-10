Hot & Dry For Now

by Shane Butler

We’re creeping up on mid September but it’s still feeling like August. Hot and dry conditions prevail and this seems to be the trend through the end of the work week. Highs will manage mid to upper 90s each day. A random pop up shower/storm can’t be rule out but little if any rain activity is expected. Over the upcoming weekend out weather could be turning cloudy and wet. A disturbance over the Bahamas is taking shape and will be moving into the gulf later this week. This system will advance northward towards our gulf coast Saturday and move through the area Sunday into Monday. Rainfall could be beneficial in spots during this time period. Clouds and rain activity will have an impact on temps with highs only managing upper 80s. We need the rain and hopefully this system will head our way.