Jamari Terrell Williams Act Honored

by Danielle Wallace

Tuesday, former State Representative John Knight, senators, and Montgomery school officials presented a proclamation to the mother of Jamari Terrell Williams – a 5th grader at Bear Elementary who committed suicide due to bullying in 2017.

“I appreciate Montgomery Public Schools for just acknowledging the fact that my son was one of theirs,” said Monique Davis.

The Jamari Terrell Williams Act was signed into law last year.

“To make certain that individuals coming to school will know that there’s going to be a safe environment, that they are free from bullying, that there are policies and procedures in place to make certain that it’s addressed,” said Knight.

It is Knight’s hope, along with others like State Senator David Burkette that bullying stops.

“They take it as bullying as just pushing and shoving. But it’s a whole lot more than that. There’s a lot of emotion. There’s a lot of emotion that goes with that. There’s a lot of things that it signifies and children carry this burden around on them. They don’t know what to do,” said Burkette.

“Bullying is serious and bullying can lead to suicide. So just talking about it is bringing awareness so I’m hoping tonight just talking about it will definitely bring that awareness,” said Davis.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Davis says she is thankful that not only is she a voice for her son, but also the many supporters behind the law that honors him.

“I’m appreciative. I’m just very appreciative and humbled that they actually thought about him,” said Davis.