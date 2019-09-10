MCSO Senior Citizen’s Fishing Rodeo

by Andrew James

Some local seniors grabbed their fishing poles for a day out on the water with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

It was all part of the Senior Citizen’s Fishing Rodeo. There is a six fish limit, but many people say this is about more than just fishing. It’s a chance to get out and enjoy a nice day meeting new people, and it also gives them crucial one on one time with law enforcement.

“They’re telling you about the problems they’re experiencing in their neighborhoods and they’re looking for help, and we’re here to at least be able to pass that information along,” explained Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, “hopefully if they live out in the area where we patrol, we’re putting some manpower there.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also holds an annual youth fishing rodeo.