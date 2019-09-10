MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Preemies & antibiotics + Dangers of e-cigs

by Samantha Williams

Nearly all preterm infants receive antibiotics in their first weeks of life to protect against infections, but new research found preemies who were heavily treated with antibiotics can develop more drug-resistant gut bacteria. Researchers found heavily -treated preemies had more bacteria associated with disease in their gut, which could raise the risk of health problems later in life.

Also, a new survey of adults who use e-cigarettes found flavors attracted many to start vaping, especially among young adults ages 18-24 who had never smoked traditional cigarettes. The american heart association also found users of flavored e-cigarettes were three and a half more times likely to say they were addicted to the products compared to non-flavored users.