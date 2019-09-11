Eclectic Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of Child Under the Age of 12

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Eclectic man has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor.

On Saturday, September 7th, the Eclectic Police Department received a call to the 100 Block of Brookview Drive in reference to the sexual assault of a minor. The juvenile’s mother reported that she returned home from the store and found Christopher Lee Austin on top of the child.

The mother then contacted the authorities and reported the incident.

Felony warrants were signed for the arrest of Austin, for Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 12. The crime is a Class B felony.

Austin was arrested and is currently being held in the Elmore County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.