Man Charged with Shooting into Occupied Apartment Early Thursday Morning

On September 11, around 2:11 a.m., Montgomery police responded to Bristol Down Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area. A victim said shots were fired into his residence.

Trevail Marsh was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Marsh is being held on a 30,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.