Montgomery Fire and Rescue Remembers the Fallen of 9/11

by Jalea Brooks

As the nation reflected for the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Montgomery Fire and Rescue remembered the fallen with a 9/11 commemoration downtown.

There were moments of silence and reflection as dozens of men and women in uniform lined up to honor the 343 firefighters that died responding to the World Trade Center. One by one first responders and city leaders took the podium, some recalling exactly where they were on that day

So much has changed for emergency crews in the nearly two decades since the attacks, but one thing that hasn’t, fire chief Miford Jordan says, is their promise to never forget.

“I never want to forget the sacrifice that they made, the sacrifices are why we’re here today” he explained “it’s changed how we prepare, how we train, how we get funding and different things but it came off the backs of civilians and firefighters that lost their lives”.

There was also a special recognition of the 15 Montgomery firefighters that have died in the line of duty. Officers lined each of their helmets up for display, and had a traditional ringing of the bell ceremony in their honor.