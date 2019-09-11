Some needed rain could be on the way

by Shane Butler

The calendar shows it’s September but it feels more like August. A rather hot and dry weather pattern has a grip on the deep south. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps in the mid to upper 90s for highs. Rain chances will remain low through Saturday. We do see a potential weather maker moving in here late in the upcoming weekend. Down in the tropics near the southern Bahamas is a disturbance taking shape. Model data is suggesting this system will advance northward over Florida and eventually end up over the deep south. This could be a significant rain maker for the area during the first half of next week. It’s still early, so all we can do is watch this system develop for now. The picture will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.