The Salvation Army Honors First Responders with 9/11 Luncheon

by Alabama News Network Staff

There are very few moments in time when people remember exactly where they were, but September 11th, 2001 is a day many Americans can recall exactly where they were and their feelings throughout the day.

“I remember the day. I remember everything about it,” said Jan McDonald, a New York Life agent and volunteer.

Like millions of others, McDonald can remember her actions on 9/11, an event that struck close to home for her.

“I remember my brother was at the Pentagon the day the towers were struck. I just remember wanting to talk to him. Wanting to make sure he was ok,” said McDonald.

On Wednesday, 18 years later, McDonald is one of many remembering those who did lose their lives or loved ones, while participating in a small act of service to say thank you to local first responders in Montgomery.

“They’re absolutely a necessity because every time there is a call that’s made to the first responders, they show up. They don’t know the condition but they show up anyway,” said McDonald.

The Salvation Army along with volunteers with New York Life, Sunrise Rotary Club, Sigma Beta Phi, Delta Sigma Theta and students from Alabama Christian Academy all volunteered to cook and serve plates for first responders in Montgomery.

“We just want them to know that they are loved and we really appreciate their service here in the community,” said Lt. Bryan Farrington, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army.

Plates were also available to grab and go for first responders on duty. And the appreciation was felt all around.

“We appreciate people coming out and doing things for us ad letting us know what we can do to help them too,” said Major Al Wheeler with the Montgomery Police Department.

“We appreciate it. The community getting together, showing support for first responders. It’s a blessing,” said Major Zedrick Dean with the Montgomery Police Department.

This is the second year the Salvation Army has hosted a first responders luncheon on 9/11. This year, they expanded to two locations. The first on the corner of Hilliard Street and Madison Avenue, the second on 3003 E South Boulevard in Montgomery.