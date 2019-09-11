Troy University Suspends Fraternity Accused of Hazing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University’s chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity has been placed on suspension effective Monday, Sept. 9.

The suspension comes following reports of alleged hazing, according to a statement from University Relations Coordinator Clif Lusk.

The Dean of Student Services and the Office of Student Involvement are investigating the allegations.

The statement sent to Alabama News Network goes on to say “Troy University takes seriously any reports of rules violations by campus organizations, and will not tolerate hazing.”

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to the story.