by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force is searching for Henry Tyrese Wallace for Murder.

Representatives from the Fugitive Task Force say that Wallace is wanted for Murder in Montgomery. Wallace is currently out on bond for a previous murder charge from December 2018.

If you know the whereabouts of Wallace, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!