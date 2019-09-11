Worley: Democratic National Committee Chair Trying to ‘Beat Alabama into Submission’

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley says Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is trying to beat “Alabama into submission” in their ongoing feud.

Worley on Tuesday responded to a Monday letter by Perez that portrayed the state party as in shambles. She says there has been an “all-out attack” by those unhappy that she won last year’s election for chair. Worley says that includes U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Jones, who wanted someone else to fill the state party chair role.

The comments are the latest twist in the ongoing dispute between Alabama and national party officials.

The DNC in February ordered Alabama to hold new chair and vice-chair elections. They also ordered the state party to revise bylaws.

Perez had said Alabama was failing to meet basic obligations.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)