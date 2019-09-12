Alabama Commission on Artifical Intelligence Holds First Meeting

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday morning the Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence met at the Capitol.

In the regular session earlier this year the Alabama Legislature unanimously passed a measure creating the commission.

Alabama is now one of only three states that have such a commission.

The commissions mission is to ” advise the Governor and Legislature on all aspects of the growth of A.I. and associated technology.

The 18 member commission is composed of ten members appointed by the Governor, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Information Technology, two members appointed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, two members of the House, and two members of the Senate.

In addition, two members from private sector were appointed at Thursday’s meeting.

Appointees must have professional qualifications in Artificial Intelligence, workforce development, technology, and/or computer science.

Six subcomittees were established at Thursday’s meeting, as well as election of a Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

The Commission is to release a public report on its findings and recommendations by May 2020.

“In a few short years, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will transform business, create new jobs, and grow our economy,” said Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills).