Another Day of Potentially Record-Breaking Heat Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was another very hot day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 90s, while Montgomery hit 100°. That sets a new outright record for today’s date, breaking the old record high of 99° from 2010. There wasn’t much rain to cool us off, with just brief and very isolated showers and storms. This evening looks warm and dry with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 80s at 7PM. Temperatures gradually cool into the low 80s by 9PM, and slip into the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s under a clear to mostly clear sky.

Friday looks very hot and mainly dry. In fact, we could break the record high temperature in Montgomery again for tomorrow’s date. The current record is 97° from 1991. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s area-wide with a mostly sunny sky. Similar to today, there could be a brief spotty shower or two somewhere in the area, but the vast majority of the area won’t see any rain. Friday night lows fall back into the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

The national hurricane center designated an area of disturbed weather in the central Bahamas as “potential tropical cyclone nine” this afternoon. While not officially a tropical depression yet, it is extremely likely to gain tropical characteristics soon. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for most of the Bahamas, including Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands, which are still in full recovery mode after hurricane Dorian. However, this potential tropical system won’t be a category 5 monster like Dorian. The disturbance should track northwest over the Bahamas, but after that the details get murky. A track further west means more rain and resulting cooler temperatures for central/south Alabama. Meanwhile, a track further east potentially means a continued dry streak, but possibly cooler air for our area. It’s worth paying close attention to our forecasts for future updates on potential tropical cyclone nine.

The overall chance for rain looks fairly small this weekend. Saturday still looks hot, with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday could be cooler, especially if the potential tropical cyclone tracks further west and brings some tropical rain with it.

The forecast for next week is up-in-the-air right now. It all depends on where potential tropical cyclone nine tracks. The Euro and the GFS models forecast a night-and-day difference next week. The Euro is bone dry but slightly cooler, while the GFS brings the potential cyclone west over the Florida peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the tropical moisture in that solution impacts central and south Alabama primarily next Monday through Wednesday. The more widespread rain would also mean cooler temperatures for our area next week. Rain chances trend lower on both models next Thursday and Friday. For now, our forecast reflects the uncertainty with a chance for rain next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Forecast highs are a somewhat-conservative upper 80s to low 90s next week.