ASU Holds Vigil for Fallen Hornets

by Alabama News Network Staff

Family and friends gathered for a vigil in remembrance of two Alabama State University students who recently lost their lives.

One of the students, Alexis Moss, was killed during an early morning shooting on Saturday. The shooting stemmed from an argument at a party. Moss, a sophomore at ASU, was an innocent bystander.

The second student, Randerious “Rudy” Scott, was a tragic victim of suicide.

Students took time during the vigil to encourage others that may struggle with depression or thoughts of suicide to seek help. Other students spoke against gun violence.

The university will honor both students on Saturday with a balloon release during halftime.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr. issued a statement earlier in the week which included resources for on-campus counseling and support.

Counseling Center – 334-229-4382

Housing and Residential Life – 334-229-4357

Campus Crisis Line – 562-294-3575