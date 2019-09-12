Coosa County Escapee Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today, Shane Anthony Vernon, 29, from Kellyton, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges following his escape from jail in 2017, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Following his prison sentence, he will subject to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The federal charges in this case stemmed from Vernon’s conduct in Elmore County on November 20, 2017. Court records indicate that following his escape from a Coosa County jail on November 19, 2017, Vernon eventually made his way to Elmore County where he stole two vehicles from the owners at gunpoint. When stealing the second vehicle, he forced the owner to ride with him. Ultimately, they traveled to Georgia, near Atlanta, and Vernon released the owner of the vehicle and fled. The following day, law enforcement in DeKalb County Georgia responded to a suspicious person call at an apartment complex where they found Vernon and he was apprehended.

The 15-year federal sentence will run consecutive, or back-to-back, to any prison time he will serve on related state charges.

U.S. Attorney Franklin would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this case: the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Assistant United States Attorney Joshua J. Wendell prosecuted this case.