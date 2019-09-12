Elmore County Recycling Program Ends This Month

by Andrew James

A longstanding recycling program in Elmore County is ending this month.

Right now, Elmore County partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections for the recycling program. The county provides the bins, and ADOC handles the pickup and sorting of recyclables. With the program ending, the bins will be removed in the next four or five weeks, which some county leaders worry could lead to people dumping trash and recyclables.

“When it’s not there, unfortunately some people get frustrated and they just deposit their bags or boxes or whatever it may be and expect someone to come pick it up,” explained County Commission Chair Troy Stubbs.

Elmore County is now hoping to team up with other counties and municipalities to create a new recycling program. Stubbs hopes to have the new program in place by the end of the year.