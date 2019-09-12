Football Player “Kicking It” For Cancer Research

by Justin Walker

A high school kicker is using his talents under the bright lights, to make a difference off the field. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one Pike Liberal Arts student is joining the fight against childhood cancer.

Junior Kicker Scott Renfroe has partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand’s Kick It Campaign.

“Ive partnered with (them) to help fighting childhood cancer,” Renfroe said.

The nonprofit’s Kick It campaign raises money for cancer research. The high school junior made the decision prior to the season to join in the cause. Renfroe is calling his campaign ‘Kick It with S-T’.

“I thought it would be a great cause to do,” Renfroe said.

You can help by giving money for every point Renfroe makes on the field— or you can make a one-time contribution. Already, donations have been pouring in.

“Its just a great cause. He’s a great kicker, he works hard at what he does. And it makes him want to work a lot harder because he wants to succeed. And the more points he scores, obviously the more money he makes,” Pike Liberal Arts head football coach Gene Allen said.

Renfroe says it doesn’t matter how much money he raises, he just wants to help in the fight against childhood cancers.

“I want to be someone that stands out and does something that not your normal athlete would do. We’ve had a lot of major donations. It’s really started us off really good,” Renfroe said.

“We try to preach, you know, with our kids– servanthood. And he goes above and beyond, not just with this thing, but a lot of different things we do,” Allen said.

Through three weeks into the season, Renfroe has made over $1,700. Renroe’s goal is $2,500 , but he says with the support he’s already seen, he is expecting to exceed it.

Anyone interested in donating, can click here.