Missing Child Alert Issued for 17-Year-Old Opelika Girl

An emergency missing child alert has been issued for Emalee Stringfellow, 17, of Opelika.

She was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N. 19th Place in Opelika. She was wearing a tan t-shirt, black shorts, and gray tennis shoes.

Emalee’s car is a Silver Dodge Avenger with the license plate, 43JS798. “Seniors 2020” is painted on the back window.

If Emalee or the vehicle is seen, you are advised to call the Opelika PD or your local police station.