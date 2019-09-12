Montgomery Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of ASU Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the September 7, fatal shooting of Alexis Moss, 19, of Montgomery.

MPD charged William Slater, 23, with murder. Slater was taken into custody by MPD on Sept. 12. Following his arrest, Slater was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2200 block of Spruce Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, at about 1:10 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting. At the scene, units were advised that the victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital, where she later died.

A second victim also was located at a local hospital. That victim, an adult female, received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD’s investigation indicates that a large group was gathered in the 2200 block of Spruce Street. An altercation occurred during the gathering. The victims were shot when a firearm was discharged during the altercation. MPD’s investigation indicates the victims were not involved in the altercation.

MPD’s initial investigation has identified Slater as a suspect. This investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time. Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.