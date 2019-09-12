UPDATE: SBI Identifies Victim in Highland Home Death Investigation

by Mandy McQueen

Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found Wednesday evening in Highland Home.

SBI Agents identified Julie A.Taylor, 48, of Highland Home, Alabama, deceased from unknown circumstances. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a cause of death to be determined by a medical examiner.

According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office, no foul play is suspected.

ALEA said there is no belief that there is any threat to the public. A copy of the completed death investigation will be provided to the Crenshaw County District Attorney’s Office.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The unidentified body was discovered in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Highway 331.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are handling the investigation.

Alabama News Network will update this story as soon as more details are made available.