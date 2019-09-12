Zoobilation Continues to Bring Growth to Montgomery’s Zoo

by Danielle Wallace

There was plenty of fun and food at the Montgomery Zoo Thursday night.

It was all part of Zoobilation, a fundraiser for the zoo. This is the zoo’s biggest fundraiser, going into the fall season.

It featured over 30 restaurants and beverage vendors. There was live music and a big selection of items that were part of a silent auction. All the proceeds go towards the zoo’s reptile facility that the staff is working to provide. Each year, the fundraiser brings growth to the zoo, increasing its animal collection.

“I’m all about community. This is about community. This makes the zoo a better zoo. Not just for my grandchildren but for all the grandchildren in the city of Montgomery and all the children. That’s why I’m here,” said Al Steineker of King’s Table Catering Corner.

Staff say it will probably be another year before all of the funds are raised for the reptile facility. Construction for the facility would then take a year or a year and a half.