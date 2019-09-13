Air University Holds K-12 Education Symposium at Alabama State University

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday educators and administrators from school systems around the River Region and even some outside of the region and state attended the Air University K-12 Education Symposium.

The symposium discussed improving public educational opportunities for dependent children of Air University faculty, staff , and students.

Transition can be difficult for students when they are required to move, many times just as they are getting settled into a school.

At the forefront of discussion was the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3).

The compact deals with the challenges of military children and their frequent relocations.

All 50 states are members of MIC3.

The program helps with eligibility requirements and items such as transfer credits.

In the past, military children were penalized or delayed in achieving their educational goals when transferring into new school districts, the MIC3 helps clear these hurdles.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth was the keynote speaker.

Also in attendance were Superintendents from all four school districts in the River Region and State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.