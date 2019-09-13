Montgomery Regional Airport Joins TSA in Encouraging Passengers to Secure REAL IDs for Air Travel in 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) is joining the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the effort to remind air travelers to ensure identification compliance with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005.

Starting October 1, 2020, travelers presenting state-issued driver licenses and identification cards will be required to ensure identification is REAL ID compliant in order to enter airport screening checkpoints to board aircraft for domestic flights. REAL ID-compliant cards are generally marked with a star located in the upper portion of the card. Other forms of valid TSA identification, including U.S. passports, will continue to be accepted.

For Alabamians, the state’s STAR ID is compliant with all requirements of the federal law. The STAR ID is currently available only at Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) driver license examination offices.

The State of Alabama requires applicants for the STAR ID to provide four documents to verify identity. For complete instructions on the STAR ID application process, Alabama travelers should review the online resource page, or directly contact ALEA’s Department of Public Safety.

Because temporary driver’s licenses are not TSA acceptable forms of identification, travelers should allow sufficient time to receive their REAL ID cards prior to the October 1, 2020 deadline.

In the coming months, as the countdown to the REAL ID deadline continues, MGM will endeavor to increase awareness among the airport’s passengers and visitors.