MPS Submits Bid to Purchase Holy Cross Episcopal School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has submitted a bid for what could be the new home of Booker T. Washington Magnet School.

MPS Spokesperson Tom Salter said the bid for the old Holy Cross Episcopal School on Bell Road is still waiting to be finalized. Holy Cross announced its closing in June after 20 years of operation.

BTW has been looking for a new home for the past year after an early morning fire destroyed part of the campus in August 2018.

Once the bid has been accepted, it’ll still have to go before the board for approval.

Following inspections and other work, the property will need to be prepared.

Upon approval, there’s no timeline for when students could start classes at the Bell Road campus.