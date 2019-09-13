The Hot And Relatively Dry Streak Continues

by Ben Lang

It was blazing hot across central and south Alabama this afternoon high temperatures soared into the upper 90s in many locations. We even had higher humidity today, with heat index temperatures creeping into the mid 100s at times. There were a few spotty showers and storms mainly along and north of highway 80 this afternoon. They’ll quickly fizzle away this evening, leaving us with another very warm and dry night. Expect temperatures near 90° at 7PM as high school football games get underway. Temperatures fall into the mid 80s around 9PM, then low 80s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks hot and mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. It appears Saturday won’t quite feature the upper 90° heat of late, but highs should easily reach the low to mid 90s. There’s a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower or storm than we’ve seen lately. However, only isolated afternoon showers and storms are anticipated. Most locations end the day dry. Saturday night lows retreat into the low 70s with the sky becoming mostly clear again. Sunday looks hot too, with highs at least in the low 90s. The chance for an afternoon shower or storm looks smaller than Saturday. Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s.

Potential tropical cyclone nine is now tropical depression nine. If sustained winds increase to 40 mph, then it officially becomes tropical storms Humberto (pronounced oom-bair-toh). However, the chance it impacts central or south Alabama much smaller today than Thursday. The GFS is now in line with the Euro model, keeping the system near or just off the east coast of Florida. The system could eventually become a hurricane as it re-curves east away from the Georgia/South Carolina coastline. Tropical storm watches are now in effect for the central east coast of the Florida peninsula. However, it looks like a continued hot and dry streak here at home.

Expect highs back in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The chance for rain is slim to none, with nothing more than a rogue afternoon shower or storm each day. Wednesday features highs in the mid 90s and perhaps a couple spotty downpours. The chance for rain could be a touch higher on Thursday, but the coverage of showers and storms looks isolated through early next weekend. Fortunately, models indicate a little less heat by late next week. However, temperatures still warm slightly above-normal, with highs in the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.