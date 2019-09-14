4 House Trailers Catch Fire at Willow Bend Trailer Park

by Mandy McQueen

Photo: Alabama News Network

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says four house trailers caught fire at the Willow Bend trailer park on Saturday.

According to Col. John Briggs, four unoccupied house trailers caught fire on the 9500 Block of Highway 31. The fire is believed to be caused by sparks from an electrical transformer.

Briggs said the trailers were completely destroyed by the fire but there are no injuries.

There are power outages along Highway 31 near the area.