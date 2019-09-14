Hot And Mainly Dry Sunday; Humberto Gaining Strength

by Ben Lang

It was another well-above-normal day of heat across central and south Alabama. Fortunately, temperatures were shy of the upper-ninety to low one-hundred degree readings of the last couple days. There were a few cooling showers and storms today, but they were few and far between. A few brief spotty showers could linger or develop this evening, but most of the area stays dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures cool from the upper 80s at 7PM into the low 80s around 9PM. Expect upper 70s to low 80s at 11PM. Overnight night lows fall into the low 70s under a clear to mostly clear sky.

Sunday looks hot and mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon and early evening. Again, these will be brief and few and far between. Most locations remain dry all day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday night lows recede into the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Tropical storm Humberto formed from tropical depression nine Friday night. It gradually gained strength Saturday, now centered north of the Abaco islands in the Bahamas. The NHC forecasts Humberto to become a hurricane Sunday night or Monday, with additional strengthening as it curves east away from the southeast United States coast. The latest forecast track for Humberto continues to shift east, now placing its most likely path well east of the U.S. coastline. It could track in the general direction of Bermuda towards the middle of next week, possibly near category two strength at that time.

Central and south Alabama stays hot and dry early next week. Expect highs in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Each day features abundant sunshine with rain chances next to zero. Wednesday looks hot too, with highs in the mid 90s, and a chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Models continue to slow a subtle cooldown late next week and next weekend. High temperatures only reach the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday through Sunday, with overnight lows in the 60s. It looks like the south half of Alabama remains relatively dry those days. However, Thursday could feature a slightly higher chance for afternoon showers and storms. Next weekend looks mainly dry at this time.