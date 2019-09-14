Pike Road Fire Department Host 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride

by Jerome Jones

Dozens of motorcycle riders were at Harley-Davidson Montgomery Saturday morning to pay tribute to fallen firefighters and their families.

The motorcycle ride was organized by the Pike Road Fire Department.

All of the funds raised from the event are donated to the National Firefighter Memorial Fund.

The fund was created after 9/11 to help the families of firefighters that lost their lives in the tragedy.

Pike Road Fire Rescue started the ride to get more people involved with the 9/11 commemoration and memorial.

“It allows us to raise funds for a cause that supports families and survivors of people who died in the line of duty,” says Lt. Dana Grubbs of Pike Road Fire Department.