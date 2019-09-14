The Youngest Freedom Rider Visits Montgomery

by Mandy McQueen

Hezekiah Watkins was on summer break between 8th and 9th grade when he was pushed into history, becoming the youngest person arrested during the 1961 Freedom Rides. Five days inside a Mississippi death row cell transformed him from young man into a lifelong activist.

On Friday, Hezekiah Watkins made his first trip to the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery to share his story with local students while inspiring the next generation. He spoke again on Saturday to share insights from his new memoir, Pushing Forward.

The Freedom Rides Museum is located at 210 South Court Street in Montgomery. This event was co-sponsored by the Friends of the Freedom Rides Museum.