1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in South Montgomery County Crash

by Mandy McQueen

One person is dead and another has sustained life threatening injuries from a traffic accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

According to Col. Jon Briggs, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday on Gardner Road off of Highway 94 in Montgomery County.

The injured motorist was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gardner Road is closed until further notice due to emergency personnel.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.