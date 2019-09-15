1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in South Montgomery County Crash

Mandy McQueen,
Posted:
Updated:

by Mandy McQueen

One person is dead and another has sustained life threatening injuries from a traffic accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

According to Col. Jon Briggs, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday on Gardner Road off of Highway 94 in Montgomery County.

The injured motorist was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gardner Road is closed until further notice due to emergency personnel.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.

 

 

 

 

 

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags:

Related Posts