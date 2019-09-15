1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in South Montgomery County Crash
One person is dead and another has sustained life threatening injuries from a traffic accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
According to Col. Jon Briggs, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday on Gardner Road off of Highway 94 in Montgomery County.
The injured motorist was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Gardner Road is closed until further notice due to emergency personnel.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate.
Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.