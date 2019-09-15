Sunny And Very Hot Early This Week; Humberto Getting Stronger

by Ben Lang

It was a very hot Sunday afternoon across central and south Alabama, with many locations reaching the mid 90s again. The area was virtually rain-free today, with a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. Temperatures remain quite warm this evening, hovering in the upper 80s at 7PM. Temperatures cool into the low 80s by 9PM, with upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low 70s under a clear to mostly clear sky.

The start of the work-week looks sunny and very hot. Temperatures likely soar into the mid and upper 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The chance for rain is next to zero both days. Fortunately, it looks like a relatively dry heat. We won’t have to worry about an additional heat index factor. Thanks to the dry air, overnight lows on Monday and Tuesday night could fall into the upper 60s for many locations. Wednesday looks very hot with highs in the mid 90s and perhaps an afternoon shower or two.

Tropical storm Humberto is nearing hurricane strength late this afternoon. It’s centered over 150 miles east of the east Florida coastline, and should soon turn northeast. Therefore, impacts to the United States still appear minimal. However, rough surf and an increased rip current risk is possible along the southeast coast. By the middle of the week, Humberto could be a Category 2 hurricane nearing Bermuda. After that, it continues northeast into the open Atlantic, gradually weakening as it gains latitude.

Temperatures finally cool down a bit late this week. High temperatures may only reach the 80s for most spots Thursday and Friday. Thursday may be our best shot for rain all week, but it won’t be a beneficial widespread soaking of rain. The cooler air carries over into Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s. Friday looks virtually rain-free and mostly sunny. Friday night low temperatures could fall all the way into the mid 60s.

Next weekend features closer-to-normal high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Both days look mainly dry and mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday night low temperatures could also fall into the 60s. We may warm up a little early next work-week, with highs in the low 90s on Monday.