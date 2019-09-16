Alabama State University Hosts Mayoral Forum

by Danielle Wallace

The run-off candidates in Montgomery’s mayoral election were invited to participate in a forum on the campus to discuss the issues. But only one was able to attend. Both candidates David Woods and Steven Reed were invited to a forum on the campus.

Coordinators say due to a scheduling conflict woods was unable to attend. During the forum, students were able to submit questions on issues they are concerned with. A number of campus groups hosted the forum. Voter registration tables were also set up for students.

“We’ve seen what mayor strange has done, now it’s time to see what they’re going to do and if they follow through with that. A lot of times we same things and don’t follow through. We want to make sure they follow through,” said Divonta Palmer, an ASU Student.

“Some of us will actually stay in Montgomery after college and this will definitely impact their lives in Montgomery after they graduate,” said David Whitlow Jr., President of ASU’s Student Government Association.

Voters will head to the polls for Montgomery’s runoff elections Tuesday, October 8th.