Feels More Like August Around Here

by Shane Butler

It continues to feel more like August instead of September. Hot and dry conditions are here and there’s little if any relief in sight. High pressure over the deep south will help maintain more of the same conditions for us. Temps will soar into the upper 90s for highs. The chance for rain remains slim to none. Later in the week, a boundary will slide into the area but we just don’t see any rain coming with it. Temps may back down just a bit. Morning lows should drop into the 60s for a few days but don’t expect cool refreshing fall-like air anytime soon. High pressure re-establishes itself over us for the weekend. This mean more hot and dry weather.