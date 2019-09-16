Montgomery County Arrests: September 9-15

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/46 Jasper Barnes Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd

2/46 Justin McKnight Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

3/46 Tyrone Woods Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

4/46 Kimberly Washington Arrest Date: 9/14/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Minor

5/46 Henry Wallace Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Reckless Murder (2 counts)



6/46 Shamon Stringer Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (3 counts), Receiving Stolen Property, & Attempting to Elude

7/46 Christopher Stone Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

8/46 William Slater Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Murder & Assault 2nd

9/46 Elliot Sizemore Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

10/46 Freddrick Simmons Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder



11/46 Kebryant Sagers Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

12/46 Roderick Rogers Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st & Robbery 1st

13/46 Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

14/46 Jaderrick Richardson Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Expired Tag & No Drivers License

15/46 Alonzo Rawlinson Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Receiving Stolen Property



16/46 Harry Peoples Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/46 Richard Oneal Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

18/46 Devoisier Nettles Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

19/46 Jake Mosley Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

20/46 Ryan Mitchell Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property II & Attempted Theft of Property



21/46 Darryl Miles Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

22/46 Denarvest Meadows, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) & Burglary 1st (2 counts)

23/46 Ricky McClain Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (4 counts)

24/46 James Martin Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts)

25/46 Quintavious Knight Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/46 Brandon Johnson Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

27/46 Rodney Jackson Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Identity Theft & Theft of Property 1st

28/46 Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

29/46 Stacy Heard Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

30/46 Thomas Harriell Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



31/46 Christopher Hamby Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

32/46 Richard Griffin, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

33/46 Marcus Galbreath Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-Using False Identity & Receiving Stolen Property 1st

34/46 Anthony Ervin Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

35/46 Bradford Dunn Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Child Support



36/46 Darius Davison Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

37/46 Ja-Derrick Davidson Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

38/46 Marco Collazo Arrest Date: 9/9/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

39/46 Jermaine Clemmons Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Youthful Offender

40/46 India Christian Arrest Date: 9/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st



41/46 Johnny Caphart Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Incest with Minor

42/46 Sidney Bradley Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Theft of Services - Greater than $2,500

43/46 Tenneyson Bender Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

44/46 Rubin Atkins Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

45/46 Brent Armstrong Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Operating Vehicle without Insurance & Speeding



46/46 Shirley Albright Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): DUI





























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 9-15 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.