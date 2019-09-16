Montgomery County Arrests: September 9-15 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Sep 16, 2019 3:54 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/46Jasper Barnes Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Justin McKnight Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Tyrone Woods Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46Kimberly Washington Arrest Date: 9/14/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Henry Wallace Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Reckless Murder (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Shamon Stringer Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (3 counts), Receiving Stolen Property, & Attempting to Elude Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Christopher Stone Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46William Slater Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Murder & Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Elliot Sizemore Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Freddrick Simmons Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Kebryant Sagers Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Roderick Rogers Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Jaderrick Richardson Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Expired Tag & No Drivers License Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Alonzo Rawlinson Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Harry Peoples Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Richard Oneal Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Devoisier Nettles Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Jake Mosley Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Ryan Mitchell Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property II & Attempted Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Darryl Miles Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46Denarvest Meadows, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) & Burglary 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46Ricky McClain Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (4 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46James Martin Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Quintavious Knight Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46Brandon Johnson Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Rodney Jackson Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Identity Theft & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Stacy Heard Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Thomas Harriell Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Christopher Hamby Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Richard Griffin, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Marcus Galbreath Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-Using False Identity & Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Anthony Ervin Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Bradford Dunn Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Darius Davison Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Ja-Derrick Davidson Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Marco Collazo Arrest Date: 9/9/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Jermaine Clemmons Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Youthful Offender Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46India Christian Arrest Date: 9/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Johnny Caphart Arrest Date: 9/12/19 Charge(s): Incest with Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Sidney Bradley Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Theft of Services - Greater than $2,500 Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Tenneyson Bender Arrest Date: 9/11/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Rubin Atkins Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Brent Armstrong Arrest Date: 9/13/19 Charge(s): Operating Vehicle without Insurance & Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Shirley Albright Arrest Date: 9/10/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 9-15 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.