Ramer Man Killed in Sunday Evening Motorcycle Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash Sunday, September 15, claimed the life of a Ramer man.

Christopher Daniel Sullins, 32, was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2008 Nissan Rogue. Sullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on the Suzuki was injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Nissan was transported from the scene with injuries as well.

The crash occurred on Gardner Road near Highway 94 in Grady.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.